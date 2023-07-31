Arizona Coyotes Preseason Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that tickets for the Saturday, October 7 NHL preseason game featuring the Coyotes and the Anaheim Ducks at the Tucson Arena will go on sale on Wednesday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m. The tickets will be available at TucsonRoadrunners.com, as well as in person at the Tucson Arena Box Office (open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.). The 3:00 p.m. contest between the Coyotes and Ducks represents Arizona's final preseason game before beginning their regular season slate on the road against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, October 13.

The Saturday afternoon exhibition marks the second straight year with a Coyotes preseason game at the Tucson Arena, after Arizona and Anaheim faced off last year on September 25, 2022. The game featured eight Coyotes players that would take the ice for the Roadrunners during the 2022-23 campaign, including returning players to the organization Mike Carcone, Ben McCartney, Vlad Kolyachonok, Milos Kelemen, and Nathan Smith. Former Roadrunners fan favorite Lawson Crouse appeared in the matchup, as well as Arizona's first pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (Ninth Overall), forward Dylan Guenther. In addition, the Anaheim Ducks are the NHL affiliate of Tucson's longtime "I-8 Border Rival," the San Diego Gulls.

Tucson's Home Opener is scheduled for two weeks after the Coyotes visit the Old Pueblo on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. against the defending AHL Western Conference Champions, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. 27 of Tucson's 36 total home games are scheduled to take place on a Friday or Saturday night.

Fans can secure their seats for Opening Night and the remaining 35 regular season home games by simply joining the Roadrunners Flex Club; with levels of 10, 20 or 30 vouchers that can be redeemed in any quantity for any game; resulting in significant savings when purchased in advance at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Club. Season Ticket Memberships for all 36 home games are available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. In addition to more savings, Season Ticket Memberships include: exclusive events with the team, unlimited ticket trade for any unused tickets that can be redeemed for any game, an annual gift, monthly payment options and more. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

