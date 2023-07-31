Silver Knights Sign Goaltender Jordan Papirny

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 31, that the team has re-signed goaltender Jordan Papirny to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Papirny, 27, joined the Silver Knights on an AHL contract prior to the 2022-23 season, playing the majority of the campaign with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates. Papirny did appear in three games with Henderson, posting a 1-1-0 record along with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. He earned his first career AHL win on April 5 vs the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Edmonton, Alberta native posted an 8-8-4 record with the Ghost Pirates, as well as a 3.87 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. In 26 career ECHL games with Savannah, the Fort Wayne Komets, and the Florida Everblades, Papirny is 10-8-4 with a 3.73 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.

Papirny played four seasons of university hockey in Canada, spending from 2019-22 at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and playing two seasons with the University of Calgary from 2017-19. He led the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference in goals-against average and save percentage in both 2019-20 and 2021-22, and was named First Team All-Conference in both campaigns. In 2022, Papirny was also an ACAC Champion and the conference's Player of the Year.

In 2017-18 at the University of Calgary, Papirny was named to the USports All-Rookie Team.

Papirny also played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League, playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2012-17 and finishing his junior career with the Swift Current Broncos in 2016-17. Papirny notched a career WHL record of 119-60-22, as well as a 2.93 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. He won a WHL Championship with Brandon in 2016 and was named to the WHL (East) Second All-Star Team in 2015.

Jordan Papirny, Goaltender

Birthplace: Edmonton, Alberta

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185 lbs.

Age: 27

Catches: Left

- Appeared in three games last season with Henderson, posting 1-1-0 record

- Earned first career AHL win vs Tucson on April 5, 2023

- Posted 8-8-4 record with 3.87 GAA and .899 save percentage with ECHL Savannah

- Led ACAC in GAA and save percentage in 2020 and 2022

- First Team ACAC All-Conference in 2020 and 2022

- ACAC Champion and Player of the Year in 2022

- 2018 USports All-Rookie Team

- 2016 WHL Champion and 2015 WHL (East) Second All-Star Team

