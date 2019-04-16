Pena's RBI Single Walks It off in 11 Innings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Onil Pena stroked an RBI single in the 11th inning to give West Virginia its first walk-off win in 2019, claiming a 5-4 victory over the Lakewood BlueClaws Monday evening at Appalachian Power Park.

Pena's heroics were set up by Jarred Kelenic, who led off the 11th against Tyler Carr (0-1) with an RBI double to plate Bobby Honeyman, the placed on runner at second base to begin the frame. Pena won it in the ensuing at-bat with his run-scoring single to center field.

Logan Gilbert made his home debut for the Power (6-5) in his third career professional start, working five solid innings and only allowing one blemish, a 420-foot homer from Ben Pelletier to center field in the fourth inning that put Lakewood up 1-0. Otherwise, Gilbert was masterful, ceding just one other hit while striking out eight batters.

BlueClaws (3-9) starter Jack Perkins was equally as impressive over his four innings of duty, limiting West Virginia to one hit while fanning seven batters.

In the sixth, Lakewood extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to a wild pitch from Bryan Pall, who ultimately spun two innings and set down a career-best five batters via the strikeout.

It didn't take long for West Virginia to answer against new BlueClaws pitcher Tyler McKay. The first three Power hitters reached safely in the bottom of the sixth, setting the stage for Kelenic and Pena to deliver with RBI groundouts to tie the game at two.

After trading zeros over the final three innings of regulation, West Virginia headed to extra innings for the third time this season.

In extras, Lakewood took a 3-2 lead courtesy of a pair of errors from the Power defense, including a Jake Anchia wide throw of second on a stolen base attempt that plated Jimmy Smith. West Virginia was able to respond in the bottom of the 10th, however, thanks to a wild pitch from Carr and a sacrifice fly from Cesar Izturis Jr. to send the game to the 11th.

After a strikeout of Malvin Matos, Phillies top prospect Alec Bohm doubled off the wall in left field to once again thrust Lakewood ahead 4-3. With Bohm on second, Benjamin Onyshko (1-0) was able to lock down the next two BlueClaw batters to keep the deficit at just one run for the heart of the order in the 11th inning.

Monday's win marked the first walk-off victory for West Virginia in 2019, and their first since July 6, 2018, against Lexington. .

