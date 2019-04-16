Game Notes

LHP Tim Cate (0-1, 1.93 ERA) is getting the start for the Suns tonight, meanwhile, Lexington counters with RHP Zach Haake (1-1, 2.00 ERA). First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. and gates will open at Municipal Stadium at 5 p.m.

SUNS SPREAD SEASON-HIGH 13 HITS IN 11-1 WIN: Cody Wilson set the pace for Hagerstown Suns in Monday night's 11-1 victory over the Legends. The lead-off hitter blasted Hagerstown's first lead-off homer since Max Schrock accomplished the feat May 15, 2016 against the Kannapolis Intimidators. The center fielder scored four runs for the first time in his career and for the first time for the Suns since Cole Freeman did in August 26 last year. The buck did not stop there though. The suns scored runs in the first three innings and the final three innings they were at the dish to keep their offensive onslaught alive.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The Hagerstown offense has come alive since returning home, which has propelled them to wins in four of their five contests at Municipal Stadium. The Suns concluded the series against Asheville with an 11-3 win and began the series against Lexington with an 11-1 victory. The last time Hagerstown scored 10 runs in back-to-back games came May 6 and May 7, 2017, where the Suns defeated the Hickory Crawdads 10-9 in consecutive contests. Like the last two games, Hagerstown had 13 hits in both contests against Hickory. Some notable players in that 2017 stretch for the Suns were: Jake Noll, who went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the May 6 contest, Aldrem Corredor, who hit a walk-off two-run double May 6, Carter Kieboom, who finished the May 7 game 3-4, with two doubles and two RBI and Nick Banks, who finished with a double and three RBI May 7. Dating back to 2005, the Suns have not finished back-to-back games with 11 or more runs.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: After yesterday's roster move, both Gage Canning and Justin Connell debuted with their new teams. Canning homered in his first game in Potomac. The Arizona State-product now has two homers this season. Connell, on the other hand, played in his first MiLB game in 2019 and did not record any hits, but scored two runs after drawing a walk and being hit by a pitch. The 2017 second round pick also drove in a run in the win.

REVOLVING DOOR: When Jose Sanchez slid into second during a 5-4-3 ground into a double play from Wilson, he injured his leg and has been placed on the Suns' Injured List. He will be replaced by Trey Vickers. Vickers was the Washington Nationals 30th round pick in the 2018 draft out of Wichita State. The former-Shocker hit .245 last season in 30 games at the GCL and is now on the Suns' active roster. Hagerstown has now had roster moves on back-to-back days after not having a roster move for the first 11 days of the season.

TURN UP THE HEAT: Last night's game temperature dropped to below 40 degrees. That temperature is the lowest temperature Hagerstown has had for a Suns' home game since the city dropped to 32 degrees April 18, 2018, according to Weather Underground, for a game versus the Delmarva Shorebirds.

PAT'S BACK: Skipper Patrick Anderson is returning for his sixth season in the Hub City. Anderson has a franchise record 363 wins under his belt and has guided the suns to two playoff berths in his five seasons at the helm. The Maryland-native led the Suns to the 2014 South Atlantic League Championship game in his first season with the team. Prior to his time with Hagerstown, Anderson led the Gulf Coast Nationals to the team's best winning percentage in team history and a league championship.

