Pelicans Walk-Off Winners in Home Opener

April 12, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







In front of a sellout crowd, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans outlasted the Augusta Greenjackets 2-1 in a 12-inning marathon in Tuesday's home opener. The win moved Myrtle Beach to .500 at 2-2, while Augusta fell back to 2-2 as well. The victory was the second home-opening win against Augusta in a row, with a 4-2 win in the first home game.

Kevin Alcantara (1-5, RBI, BB) came through for the game-winning hit with a floater to left-center field to bring home Yeison Santana. Jacob Wetzel (2-5, R) posted his second-straight multi-hit game and scored the tying run in the two-run 12th. As a team, the Pelicans collected seven hits and left 15 runners on base.

The home team pitching was spectacular with the Myrtle Beach pitching staff combining for 20 strikeouts and just three walks and four hits allowed. The win went to Walker Powell (1-0) with his two innings of work and one run allowed. Porter Hodge started his first game of the season and struck out six through his four innings, while Jake Reindl shined out of the bullpen with six strikeouts in his two innings and one hit sacrificed.

Adam Zebrowski (2-4, 2B, RBI, BB) led the GreenJackets with the only multi-hit game and came up with an RBI double in the top of the 12th for the game's first run. Augusta left 10 runners on base and went a bleak 1-17 with runners in scoring position.

Of the four pitchers used by Augusta, Elison Joseph (0-1) took the loss after giving up the game-winning hit. Landon Leach opened the game with five innings of scoreless baseball and seven strikeouts.

The pitching was the story of the game for both teams through the first nine innings of the game as the contest remained scoreless heading to extra innings. Myrtle Beach loaded the bases in their half of the 10th and looked destined for victory with nobody out. Following Wetzel starting on second, Santana being hit by a pitch, and a Pete Crow-Armstrong walk, GreenJacket pitcher Luis Vargas struck out the next three batters to escape the inning and push the game to the 11th.

The game's first run came in the top of the 12th with one out after Zebrowski doubled into the corner in left field to score the ghost runner of Cal Conley. Augusta loaded the bases but were silenced by two Powell strikeouts to get out of the inning.

In the Birds' half of the 12th, Santana lined a double to left to bring home Wetzel and tie the game as the leadoff batter. Crow-Armstrong followed with a bloop single to shallow right to move Santana to third. After James Triantos flew out, Alcantara lined the winning single to left to bring home Santana and send the home crowd happy in the first game of the season at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach and Augusta will continue the series with game two on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

