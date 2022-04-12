Rally Towel Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday, and World Series Trophy Headline First Homestand

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, begin their home season at SRP Park on April 19 with a six-game series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros). With that, comes many exciting promotions and giveaways you will not want to miss. Here's what you can expect at SRP Park during the team's opening homestand:

Tuesday, April 19 vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WRDW News 12/NBC26

Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

- First Responders Tuesdays presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors: Fire, Police, and EMS can receive $2 off a Reserved Seat or General Admission at the SRP Park Box Office

First Responder of the Game: Nominate a CSRA First Responder for the chance to be recognized during the game. Nominate here: https://bit.ly/AUG-First-Responder

$2 TWOsday - Hotdogs, Nachos, Popcorn, and Coca-Cola products are $2 along with select domestic beers (6-8pm).

Wednesday, April 20 vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

- Opening Night Rally Towel Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

- Warrior Wednesday - Presented by Galaxy Distribution

o The GreenJackets will wear special military-themed jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off on Saturday, September 3rd to benefit the CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon

o Active military who presents ID can purchase discount reserved seating tickets at the SRP Park Box Office (while supplies last).

- Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers, fans can play along to win great prizes and memorabilia.

- Silver Jackets Program, presented by AARP of Georgia, Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy, and Comfort Keepers is back for our fans 60 years and older to become a member that allows you to attend each Wednesday Game along with other great benefits. More information can be found here: https://atmilb.com/3I2lRA1

- Auggie's Reading Program Night #1 - Mystery Theme

o Students who participated in Auggie's Reading Program can redeem their one (1) FREE Voucher for this game. Voucher Redemption can be done here: https://bit.ly/Auggies-Reading-Program

Thursday, April 21 vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: KICKS99 & BOBFM

- Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

- Thirsty Thursday presented by KICKS99 and BOBFM - $1 PBR and Natural Light, Coca-Cola Products $2, and half priced drafts Happy Hour (6-8 p.m.)

Friday, April 22 vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (7:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

- Braves Celebration - World Champions Trophy makes a stop at SRP Park (5:30-9:30pm)

- GreenJackets Frame Magnet Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans presented by WOW! Internet, Phone & Cable

- Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

- Braves BuzzFest - Honor our affiliate with Braves themed jerseys and caps

- Feature Friday - Chef-inspired burgers and hotdogs along with half-priced featured beer at the Keg Stand from 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (6:05 p.m.) | Media Partner: HD98.3

- State Farm Family Saturday presented by Anthony and London Thuan

- White Claw Pregame Concert Series - Enjoy live music from Jaycie Ward (4:30-5:30pm) plus $2 off White Claws until first pitch

- Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza

Sunday, April 24 vs Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1:35 p.m.) | Media Partner: Shout 94.7FM

- Auggie's Reading Program Day - Magical Family

o Wardrobe of Wishes Character Appearance by the Miracle Sisters

- Bark at the Park - Presented by Hollywood Feed

o Dogs are free to attend and can sit in the Lower Seating Bowl

- $5 BBQ Sandwich partnered with Maurice's Piggie Park BBQ

- Sunday FUNday

o Face Painting with Rainbow Factory

o Post-Game Kids Run the Bases partnered with Shout 94.7FM

