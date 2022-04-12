The Blood Connection, Columbia Fireflies Partner to Increase Blood Donation in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Blood Connection and the Columbia Fireflies are proud to announce a new partnership in 2022 that will encourage blood donation in the Midlands and bring baseball fun to blood donors across the region. The Columbia Fireflies will now join the Lifesaver League - a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives and encouraging blood donation.

"We are proud to partner with The Blood Connection as part of the Lifesaver League to encourage Fireflies fans to help our local community by donating blood at one of the Blood Drives at the ballpark this summer," said Ashlie DeCarlo, Director of Marketing for the Columbia Fireflies. "There is a critical need for blood donations right now and just one moment out of your day can help save a life."

The Fireflies have called Columbia home for six years and were a perfect partner for The Blood Connection as the organization begins to service more hospitals in the Midlands region. The Blood Connection is the community blood center serving the Carolinas and Georgia, and supplies blood products to Prisma Health - Richland, MUSC Columbia, and Lexington Medical Center, along with more than forty others across South Carolina.

"Our Lifesaver League partnerships are a longstanding tradition within The Blood Connection, and we are excited to enter into this venture with the Columbia Fireflies," said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. "We're looking forward to reaching more potential blood donors across the Midlands by bringing our blood donation opportunities to Fireflies fans and Segra Park. Local hospitals certainly need their donations desperately."

The Blood Connection and the Fireflies will hold three blood drives throughout the 2022 season:

- Thursday, April 14 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

o All blood donors will receive a Raglan t-shirt, a clear bag, and two tickets to a future Fireflies game. All donors will also be entered for a chance to win a VIP Ticket package.

- Sunday, June 26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

o All blood donors will receive a Lifesaver League hat, a Dri-Fit t-shirt, and two tickets to a future Fireflies game. All donors will also be entered for a chance to win a VIP Ticket package.

- Thursday, September 8 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

o All blood donors will receive a Dugout mug and two free tickets to a future Fireflies game.

All donors will also be entered for a chance to win a VIP Ticket package.

Potential donors can make an appointment to donate blood with the Fireflies by going to thebloodconnection.org/fireflies. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

