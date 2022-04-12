Columbia Fireflies April 12 Game Notes

The Fireflies are travelling to Charleston, SC to begin a six-game set with the defending champion Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 tonight at The Joe. Columbia will send RHP Wander Arias (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the bump and Charleston counters with RHP Ben Peoples (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

COLUMBIA'S RALLY HALTED IN 8-3 LOSS: The Fireflies gave up a late three-run homer to halt a rally in an 8-3 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets Sunday evening at Segra Park. The turning point came in the seventh inning. After Samuel Valerio walked back-to-back hitters, he served up a two out, three-run homer to Kadon Morton. The homer moved Augusta's (2-1) lead from two runs to five. Columbia (1-2) started off slow again, as starter Eric Cerantola (L, 0-1) allowed five runs, four of which were earned in the first four innings of the game. After getting to Augusta starter Adam Shoemaker for three runs in the third, capitalized by a Darryl Collins two RBI double, JJ Niekro smothered the Fireflies, tossing 3.2 hitless frames to keep the Fireflies at bay.

HELLO AGAIN: The Fireflies are travelling to Charleston to face the defending champion Charleston RiverDogs. Last year, the Fireflies were 12-22 in 34 games against the RiverDogs (two games were canceled due to inclement weather. The two teams have played 117 times since the Fireflies joined the South Atlantic League in 2016. Charleston leads the series 70-47.

FINDING HIS GROOVE: After starting out the season with an 0-4 performance, Darryl Collins has the hottest bat in the lineup. Collins has gone 5-7 in his last two games with three doubles and as many RBI to boost his season average to .455.

LATE INNING MAGIC: The Fireflies have trailed both of their games through the sixth innings. In fact, the only time Columbia has led this season was when Erick Peña hit his walk-off three-run homer. What the Fireflies have done well is attack Augusta's bullpen. Columbia has scored seven of its 12 runs in the seventh inning or later. Six of those seven runs have come in the ninth inning. Pena has four RBI in those innings off three hits (a single in the seventh, his homer in the ninth and a single in the ninth last night).

STARTING WOES: The Fireflies have not gotten off to a strong start in their first two games this year. Augusta has outscored Columbia 12-3 in the first three innings of the first two games. Yesterday, the Fireflies opened up their scoring three runs in the fourth. It was the fifth inning where the Fireflies got on the board Friday. Augusta's three starters have combined for 21 strikeouts through 10.2 innings.

FOUR TOP 30 PROSPECTS HIGHLIGHT GROUP: The Fireflies will see some of the best players in the Kansas City Royals' system as four of the top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, will start the season at Segra Park. Ben Hernandez and Collins were with the Fireflies in 2021 and Jensen was selected in the third round of last year's draft.

FORMER BIG LEAGUER LEADS THE CHARGE: This year, the Columbia Fireflies will be led by Manager Tony Peña Jr. Peña Jr. was the Kansas City Royals bench coach in 2021, and has been a member of the Royals' coaching staff since 2020. Peña Jr. spent parts of four seasons in the bigs, three of which were with Kansas City. The shortstop held a .228 average across 327 career games.

