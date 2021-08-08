Pelicans Sweep Fireflies, Win Sunday's Series Finale

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans capped off their best week of the season with a 2-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday evening to collect their first series sweep of the season. The series was extremely close between the two teams, with each game being decided by two runs or less. With Sunday's victory, the Pelicans reach the .500 mark at 42-42. The Fireflies drop to 38-45 with the loss.

The win was also a historic one for Myrtle Beach manager Buddy Bailey, who moved into a tie for the fourth-most wins all-time by a Minor League manager at 2,185, tying Johnny Lipon.

Jacob Wetzel (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) provided all the offense that the Pelicans needed with a solo homer in the fifth and an RBI single in the ninth to bring in both runs. Luis Verdugo (1-4, 2B) collected a double in the victory as well.

The pitching remained solid for the visitors as four pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts. Danis Correa (3-0) was awarded the win after throwing two hitless innings with three strikeouts. Bailey Reid picked up his team-leading fifth save of the year by retiring the Fireflies in order in the bottom of the ninth. Sunday also saw the debut of Pelicans' starter Daniel Palencia, who was acquired in the trade that sent Chicago Cubs' left-hander Andrew Chafin to the Oakland A's. Palencia lasted three innings with one earned run off three hits, while striking out a career-high six batters.

Columbia was held to just five singles for the game with Tyler Tolbert (1-4, RBI) bringing home the only run. Diego Hernandez (1-3, R) knocked a hit and came home to score in the series finale.

Fireflies' starter Rylan Kaufman had a dominant outing, going six innings and allowing five hits including Wetzel's home run, but striking out seven. Walter Pennington (3-3) took the loss in his 2 2/3 innings after allowing the go-ahead run in the ninth.

The home team started out with the lead as Hernandez drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the third inning. Hernandez moved to second on a balk by Palencia and stole third base. Tolbert then rolled a ground ball back to Palencia and beat out the throw to first as Hernandez came home for an RBI single.

The Pelicans cracked the scoreboard in the top of the fifth as Wetzel hit a fly ball over the left-center field wall for his fifth home run of the season to tie the game 1-1.

Both teams had opportunities in the following innings with Columbia leaving runners on the corners in the bottom of the sixth, and Myrtle Beach stranding a runner at second in the seventh.

The tie was broke in the top of the ninth as Pablo Aliendo worked a one-out walk to get on base. After Jonathan Sierra struck out, Yohendrick Pinango hit a single up the middle to put runners on the corners. Wetzel followed with a soft liner to left field to bring in Aliendo on an RBI single as Myrtle Beach took a 2-1 lead. It's the third time in the series that the go-ahead run came in the ninth inning or later for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans will bring their six-game winning streak to Myrtle Beach for a six-game series with the Charleston RiverDogs starting at 7:05 on Tuesday night.

