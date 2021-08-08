Salem Holds off Lynchburg in the Late Innings to Secure the Series Lead

SALEM, VA - The Red Sox (49-34) score early and hold on to beat the Hillcats (42-40) in game five of the six game series. Behind RBIs from Nick Decker, Alex Erro, Jonathan Diaz and Ceddanne Rafaela, the Red Sox returned to their winning ways on Saturday night.

The Red Sox continued to put out offensively in the first inning on last night and it started with Nick Decker. Decker drove in the first run of the game on an RBI double (12) scoring Matthew Lugo. Salem's player of the game last night, Alex Erro, would follow a few batters later with a broken bat RBI single to right field. To cap off a three run first Jonathan Diaz provided a line shot up the middle to score Nick Northcut.

Lynchburg didn't go away in the second when Korey Holland drove in a run to cut the Hillcat deficit. The Red Sox would snap back in the bottom half of the third loading the bases and scoring a pair on a Ceddanne Rafaela RBI single and an Antoni Flores walk scoring Diaz to extend their lead to 5-1.

In the top of the sixth inning the Hillcats began to mount their comeback. Gabriel Rodriguez delivered driving a 1-0 pitch to the opposite field scoring Angel Martinez and Jhonkensy Noel to make it 5-3. This would ultimately test the Red Sox bullpen in the later three innings.

Salem's bullpen did the job as Jordan DiValerio offered a scoreless seventh and eighth and Devon Roedahl picked up his seventh save of the season. The Red Sox will take on the Hillcats for their 24th meeting of the season to wrap up the six-game series.

First pitch: 6:05 PM

Time of game: 3:16

Attendance: 4,107

Venue: Salem Memorial Ballpark

