RiverDogs Finish Series Sweep of GreenJackets with 8-1 Win

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs finished off their third sweep of the season with an 8-1 takedown of the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,511 fans on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. With the victory, the RiverDogs became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach 60 wins. The win was also the 15th in a row against the GreenJackets.

The game began as a pitcher's duel with no score into the fifth inning. RiverDogs starter Jose Lopez tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to open the game before handing the ball to Hector Figueroa in the fifth. Joey Estes of Augusta was able to hold the RiverDogs in check for the first four innings as well. With one out in the fifth, he proceeded to walk three consecutive hitters to load the bases. Estes came back to strike out Osleivis Basabe, but gave up a controversial bases-clearing double to Brett Wisely in the next at bat. The big swing put the RiverDogs in front 3-0 and led to second baseman Vaughn Grissom and manager Michael Saunders of Augusta being ejected. The GreenJackets were adamant that the ball landed in foul territory before bouncing fair.

The GreenJackets (34-50) set their frustration aside and managed to get on the board in the seventh inning. Christian Robinson and Stephen Paolini opened the inning with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. Tyler Tolve followed with a fielder's choice groundball up the middle that plated Augusta's only run of the night. Figueroa retired Cal Conley before walking Cam Shepherd to put runners on the corners again. Andrew Gross came out of the bullpen and ended the threat by getting Bryson Horne to line out to center.

A passed ball charged to Tolve behind the plate in the seventh inning allowed Alika Williams to score from third and extend the advantage to 4-1. In the eighth, Beau Brundage launched a two-run home run, his first with the RiverDogs, to increase the lead to 6-1. Later in the frame, Alika Williams doubled in two more runs to extend his hitting streak to seven games and the lead to 8-1.

Brundage, Embry and Basabe each finished with two hits as the RiverDogs collected 11 in total. Augusta was limited to just four.

Figueroa earned the win by working 2.2 innings and allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts. Gross allowed only a single baserunner in 1.1 innings on the hill and Trey Cumbie ended the game by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Ballpark Fun

Sunday's game was also Charleston County Public Library's Reading Night at The Joe. Children who completed at least five hours of reading as part of CCPL's Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program received a ticket voucher to attend the game. Hundreds of children were scattered through the seating bowl including many who stuck around to run the bases after the final out was recorded.

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before traveling to Myrtle Beach to begin a new six-game series against the Pelicans. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

