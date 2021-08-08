'Birds Swept by Wood Ducks in Twin Bill

August 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds were swept by the Down East Wood Ducks in a doubleheader on Sunday by scores of 9-5 and 6-2 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The Shorebirds (45-38) were beset by four-run sevenths in each game for the Wood Ducks (47-36). Each four-run inning turned a tie game into a Wood Ducks four-run win.

Game One

The Wood Ducks took flight early with a five-run first inning. Keyber Rodriguez started the scoring with an RBI single before Cristian Inoa blasted a three-run homer, his eighth of the season, to make it 4-0. Thomas Saggese was the next batter and he belted one out, his seventh, to make it 5-0.

The Shorebirds slowly but surely chipped away at the deficit. With two on and two out in the second, Lamar Sparks lined a single to center to plate the Shorebirds first run.

In the third, Cristopher Cespedes laced a double to right-center, scoring TT Bowens all the way from first to make it a 5-2 game.

Bowens then returned the favor with an RBI double of his own in the fifth before coming home to score on a Cespedes ground out to cut it to a one-run deficit.

Delmarva battled all the way back to tie the game in the sixth. With two away Mason Janvrin walked before Lamar Sparks singled him to third. After Sparks stole second, a balk advanced both runners with Janvrin crossing the plate to tie the game.

It was all for naught however as Down East scored four times in the seventh. With runners at second and third to start the frame, Rodrgiuez tapped back to the mound but the throw to the plate was late to get the runner allowing the go-ahead run to score. Saggese then lined a single to left to score another before a wild pitch put two more in scoring position. Brady Smith capped the frame with a two-run double, making it 9-5 Down East.

Marc Church (3-1) earned the win in relief for Down East. Church allowed one run on three hits and a walk, striking out three in two innings.

Leonardo Rodriguez (1-1) suffered the loss for the Shorebirds after conceding two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three in two frames.

A highlight for the Shorebirds was Gregori Vasquez tossing 3.2 innings of no-hit baseball out of the bullpen, striking five and walking just one, helping set the stage for the Shorebirds comeback.

Game Two

The second game of the doubleheader was a similar tale to game one, although in much lower scoring fashion.

The game was scoreless until the third when Rodriguez slapped a single to right, plating two runners, to put Down East ahead 2-0.

After a Darell Hernaiz double, Willy Yahn walked with one out in the fourth for Delmarva. The two then executed a perfect double steal before TT Bowens reached on an error that brought home a run. After a wild pitch put runners at second and third, Cespedes hit a sacrifice fly to left to tie the game at 2-2.

Again though, the seventh inning was not kind to Delmarva. The Wood Ducks loaded the bases with one away before Luisangel Acuna ripped a two-run double to left to unknot the game. Rodriguez then pushed home another with a groundout with Saggese capping the scoring with an RBI single to center, putting Down East ahead 6-2.

Spencer Mraz (4-4) was perfect in two frames for the Wood Ducks to earn the win, striking out two.

Nick Roth (0-2) endured the loss for the Shorebirds. Roth went 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out two.

After an off-day on Monday the Shorebirds begin a six-game set on the road against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday, August 10. Starters for the series opener have yet to be announced. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Bank of the James Stadium with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Fox Sports 960 AM as well as streaming online with Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.