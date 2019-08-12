Pelicans Partner with WMBF to Help Local Schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - With the summer drawing to an end and school starting back soon, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are partnering with WMBF News for the annual School Tools Drive. Fans who donate school supplies will receive a free drink ticket good for the final Pelicans game of the 2019 season.

Drink tickets are good for a 12oz. draft beer or regular soda between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 and will run from the time gates open until 8:00 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at the Box Office at TicketReturn.Com Field. All donations will benefit local students in need.

"The School Tools Drive with WMBF has become an annual event for us," stated Pelican's General Manager, Ryan Moore. "We are excited to continue the partnership and to help local students as they head back to the classroom."

A list of suggested supplies include:

- Pencils (wooden or mechanical)

- Dry Erase Markers

- Composition Notebooks

- Three Ring Binders

- 2 Pocket Folders

- Notebook Paper

- Crayons

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch as the Pelicans will look to close their last regular season game with a win against the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers affiliate). For more information please visit www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.

