Mudcats Partner with House-Autry to Host Military Appreciation Day on August 24

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, in partnership with House-Autry Mills and Military Missions in Action, are proud to host Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, August 24 when the Mudcats play the Lynchburg Hillcats at Five County Stadium. A portion of the proceeds from the day will benefit Military Missions in Action.

All service members, past and present, will receive free general admission to House-Autry Military Appreciation Day for themselves and their families, with proof of service. Box seat tickets for civilians, meanwhile, start as low as $10.00 and are available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

House-Autry Military Appreciation Day also includes special ticket packages, an online jersey auction and a replica F-15 souvenir bobble giveaway for the first 1,200 fans in attendance at Five County Stadium. The Saturday, August 24 game versus Lynchburg will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the gates opening at 4:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

The Mudcats have also designed a special Flight Deck Family Pack available online or by calling the front office. This specially designed package costs just $60.00 and features four (4) tickets to Military Appreciation Day, four (4) souvenir F-15 bobbles, four (4) hot dogs and four (4) Pepsi products.

The online jersey auction will be held at auctions.carolinamudcats.com and will feature Carolina's patriotic and camouflaged themed game jerseys first worn on Memorial Day and during the "Mudcats for America Series" games earlier in the season. The online jersey auction, featuring the game-worn and autographed jerseys, will go live on August 24 before the House-Autry Military Appreciation Day game.

As part of the night, fans will also receive free samples of various House-Autry products as they exit the Five County Stadium following the game, while supplies last.

Individual game tickets, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are currently in their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

