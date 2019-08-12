LHP Kevin Escorcia placed on the injured list
August 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
- LHP Kevin Escorcia placed on the injured list (retroactive to 8/9)
- OF Tyler Frost activated off the injured list
Prior to hitting the injured list, Escorcia was posting a 4.45 ERA in 26 appearances for the Dash. In the second half of the year, the southpaw had logged a 2.03 ERA in 10 outings.
Before missing nine games due to his placement on the injured list, Frost was recording a .250/.329/.417 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs in 91 games played.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with eight on the injured list.
