Kwan Earns Carolina League Player of the Week Honor

August 12, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats, A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce that outfielder Steven Kwan has been named Carolina League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Kwan was tabbed as the league's top player for August 5-11. The selection marks the third weekly award for a Hillcats player this season and the first of Kwan's career. Eli Morgan was named Pitcher of the Week for Lynchburg for April 4-14 and Mitch Reeves was given the nod as Player of the Week for the Hillcats for June 24-30.

The Oregon State product went 12-for-26 (.461) over six games this past week. He tallied four consecutive multi-hit contests, including three three-hit games. Kwan added three doubles and a triple. On August 10, he went 3-for-5 and matched a season high with three runs scored in a win over Potomac.

Selected in the 5th round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2018 MLB Draft, Kwan is batting .270 overall in 2019 with three home runs and 34 RBI. The left-handed hitter has worked 50 walks compared to 46 strikeouts and leads the team with 10 stolen bases. He ranks eighth in the Carolina League with 110 hits and is slashing .290/.365/.426 since the All-Star break.

The 21-year-old is batting .429 in August and now leads Lynchburg with a team-high six triples. Playing in his first full season, Kwan leapfrogged Single-A Lake County and began this season with the Hillcats after spending time with the AZL Indians and Short-Season Mahoning Valley in 2018.

After Monday's scheduled off day, the Hillcats will travel to Wilmington to take on the Blue Rocks, A-Adv. affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, on Tuesday for the start of a three-game set. Left-hander Kirk McCarty (3-4, 4.93) will start for Lynchburg, while the Blue Rocks have yet to announce a starting pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Frawley Stadium.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 6:25 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on August 16 when the Carolina Mudcats, A-Adv. affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers come to town for a three-game set. Weekend highlights include First Responders Night on Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Hill City Pharmacy. Friday's contest will also feature a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi. Sunday's game will be a Sandlot Sunday where all kids in attendance will be able to run the bases after the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.