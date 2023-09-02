Pelicans Fall to RiverDogs, Will Play Charleston in Playoffs

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped Friday night's game 9-7 to the Charleston RiverDogs as the RiverDogs' victory secured the Carolina League South Second Half championship. Myrtle Beach and Charleston will now meet in the first round of the playoffs for the second year in a row. The loss dropped the Birds to 70-52 and 31-26 in the second half. The RiverDogs improved to 64-59 and 37-20 in the second half.

The Birds built a comeback after falling behind 9-7 with a five-run seventh. Brett Bateman (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI) brought home two runs on a double in the beginning of the inning. Pedro Ramirez (1-3, 2 RBI, BB) brought home two runs including a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Reivaj Garcia (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB) hit a solo homer for his third of the year in the third inning.

With eight earned runs through just 1 2/3 innings, Luis Rujano (0-3) took the loss after giving up seven hits and walking four. The bullpen combined to allow just one more run through the final six innings. Grayson Moore capped it off with two shutout frames and three strikeouts without allowing a hit.

Charleston exploded for eight runs in the first two innings as Odalys Peguero (2-3, 4 RBI, HR, 2B, BB) hit a three-run home run in the second and added one more with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth. Brayden Taylor (2-5, HR, 3 RBI) hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second as well.

Friday's win went to Cade Halemanu (5-4) with three shutout innings following the start by Trevor Martin. Neraldo Catalina followed by allowing the five-run seventh with four of those runs being earned. Gerlin Rosario earned the save with a scoreless top of the ninth.

Saturday has been changed to just a single game starting at 6:05 p.m. between the Pelicans and RiverDogs.

