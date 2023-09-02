Boston Reliever Zack Kelly Sent on Rehab Assignment to Salem

SALEM, Va. - The Boston Red Sox have sent reliever Zack Kelly to Salem for a one-week rehab assignment with the Single-A club.

Kelly, a native to neighboring Roanoke, will be making his first professional appearance in the Roanoke Valley this week after recovering from ulnar nerve transpositionrevision in his right elbow back in May.

Kelly attended Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, but attended Division II Concord, before transferring to Newberry where he then signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the Oakland Athletics.

Having just spent 2017 in the A's organization, Kelly then spent the next two seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization playing for the Angels' rookie level through AA before signing with Boston, post-COVID.

Kelly rose the ranks quickly starting with AA Portland in the Red Sox organization, making his MLB debut in 2022.

This season, Kelly has appeared in six games for Boston collecting a 3.68 ERA in 7.1 innings pitched.

The Roanoke native joins the squad with just six regular season games remaining, all at home at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the Salem Red Sox host the Carolina Mudcats.

The rehab assignment from Kelly marks the first time this season Salem will see a player rehabbing from the MLB club.

Tickets can still be bought for the final homestand of the year against the Mudcats at milb.com/salem/tickets.

