GreenJackets Push Streak to Five, Continuing Dominance of Salem

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) used a three-run first inning to defeat the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) in a 4-3 clash on Saturday. The Red Sox (23-36, 53-69) outhit Augusta 11-4, but the GreenJackets (28-31, 59-65) stranded the tying run on second in the ninth while defeating Salem for the eighth straight game.

Mitch Farris became the fifth Augusta pitcher to make their debut this week, taking the mound after helping lead the FCL Braves to a championship the week previous. The lefty worked around a walk and an infield single in the first to strand two men aboard without giving up a run. Augusta showed no mercy against former Auburn man Hayden Mullins in the bottom of the first, as Jace Grady drove in two runs with a double before scoring on a balk to put Augusta up 3-0.

The game then became a pitcher's duel, as Farris kept Salem off the board through the entirety of his outing. The debutant went 4.1 innings while giving up just three hits and striking out seven, while his counterpart Mullins and reliever Noah Dean did the same for Augusta.

Adam Shoemaker relieved Farris in the fifth and gave up a run on a single by Jhonfrank Salazar. Salem got within one in the seventh with Yorberto Mejicano plating a run, but Augusta got the run right back with a Cam Magee base knock in the bottom of the inning to make it 4-2. Shoemaker pitched through the eighth inning to send the game to the ninth. Nolan Martinez gave up one run after a pair of hits led to an RBI groundout for Salazar, but then stranded the tying run on second to secure the save and a 4-3 Augusta win.

Shoemaker picked up his first professional win in his relief outing, while Augusta extended their win streak to a season-long five games. Augusta continued their dominance over Salem, winning their eighth consecutive game against their Virginian counterparts, and will go for their first sweep of the season tomorrow.

