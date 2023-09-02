Mauricio Scorches Ball in Major League Debut

COLUMBIA, SC - Last night, Ronny Mauricio hit ninth and played second for the Mets in their game against the Seattle Mariners. With the start, he became the 23rd former Fireflies player to make their Major League debut and the fourth to do so this season.

The 2019 Fireflies infielder went 2-3 in the Mets 2-1 victory, but his first hit came with some flair. The switch-hitter pulled double to the right field wall that travelled 117.3 MPH off his bat. The hit was the hardest-hit ball for a Mets' player this season and the hardest struck ball for a rookie since Statcast was introduced in 2015, according to MLB.com.

The Dominican Republic native was a South Atlantic League All-Star for the Fireflies in 2019 as an 18-year-old. He played 116 games in the neon and navy, hitting .268 with four homers and 37 RBI before he grew into his frame and doubles and triples started turning to homers for the Brooklyn Cyclones in 2021. All-in-all, Mauricio hit 76 round-trippers in his five-year MiLB career.

Mauricio is the fourth Fireflies player to make his Major League debut this season, joining Allan Winans, Ryder Ryan and John McMillon.

