Pelicans Fall in Fourth Game to Augusta 6-5

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were held scoreless over the final six innings as the Augusta GreenJackets took a close game by the final of 6-5. The win puts the GreenJackets back in third place in the Low-A East, South division standings at 26-30, while the Pelicans fall to last place at 25-31, 13.5 games back from first. The start of the game was delayed over an hour because of rain, making it the second game in a row with a rain delay.

A night after setting a new season-high by hitting three home runs in one game, the Birds added onto it with Pablo Aliendo (1-4, HR, RBI) hitting his third of the season in the second inning. Matt Mervis (2-4, R) was the only Pelican with multiple hits as the lineup had seven all together.

Manuel Espinoza (3-5) would take the loss in his shortest outing of the season, going just 3 2/3 innings with six earned runs off nine hits, including two home runs. The bullpen of Alberto Sojo and Adam Laskey held Augusta hitless through the final 4 1/3 innings.

The Augusta lineup collected nine hits for the second night in a row, as Bryson Horne (2-4, HR, RBI) and Ricardo Rodriguez (1-3, HR, 2 RBI) both went deep in the victory. Stephen Paolini (2-2, 2 2B) smashed two doubles and came around to score twice.

The decision went to the bullpen as James Acuna (1-0) notched his first win of the season with three innings in relief, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit. Justin Yeager picked up his second save of the year as he closed out the final 1 1/3 innings with no hits allowed.

The Pelicans once again tallied a big inning early in the game, as four runs came home to score in the second inning. Aliendo led off with a home run to left-center field, his third of the season. Jonathan Sierra and Mervis both followed with singles, and Fabian Pertuz came up two batters later and squibbed a bunt up the middle to score Sierra as Pertuz was safe at first. After Luis Verdugo struck out for the second out, Jordan Nwogu brought home the two base runners with a bloop single to center field that put Myrtle Beach up 4-0.

Augusta would come back with a four-run inning of their own in the bottom half. Landon Stephens singled to start off the inning and Rodriguez homered on the next pitch to left field to make it a 4-2 game. Brandon Parker followed with a base hit to center, and Paolini doubled to right field to put runners on second and third. Cam Shepherd walked to load the bases on Espinoza, and Cade Bunnell grounded out to first that allowed Parker to score. In the next at-bat, Bunnell took off to steal second base and as Aliendo's throw was heading down, Paolini stole home to even the score 4-4.

The scoring didn't stop as the Pelicans added another run in the next inning. Sierra reached first on a fielding error by Bunnell at short and moved to second on Bunnell's throwing error in the same play. Mervis lined a single to left to put runners at the corners, and Matt Warkentin collected his first RBI as a Pelican with a groundout over to third that scored Sierra and put Myrtle Beach up 5-4.

Horne led off the next half-inning with a solo home run to left-center field to tie the game once again at five.

Augusta would give the finishing blow in the bottom of the fourth inning. Paolini off the fourth with a ground-rule double down the right-field line for his second two-bagger of the game. He would score one batter later as Shepherd singled to center to bring in Paolini and the GreenJackets went up 6-5.

Both teams would be held scoreless through the final five frames. Myrtle Beach and Augusta will play game four of the series on Friday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

