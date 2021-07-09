Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes - 07/09 at Fayetteville

July 9, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Today the Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers will play a doubleheader, starting at 4 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-1, 7.71) will get the start in game one for the Wood Ducks and RHP Leury Tejada (1-2, 5.13) will start game two. The Woodpeckers will counter with LHP Julio Robaina (2-0, 6.86) in game one and RHP Cesar Gomez (0-3, 4.46) in game two.

---

WOOD DUCKS AND WOODPECKERS POSTPONED DUE TO HURRICANE ELSA: The Down East Wood Ducks and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers were postponed due to inclement weather in the area from Hurricane Elsa yesterday. They will play a doubleheader today, starting at 4.

ROAD WARRIORS: Down East seems more comfortable playing on the road. Right now, the Wood Ducks are 21-10 (.677) on the road this season. This season, the Woodies have not lost a road series and are 4-0-1 with one six-game sweep and a series split against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base, they are 26-15 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks are third in all of MiLB with 124 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (30), Luisangel Acuña (18), and Dustin Harris (15) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their three primary and best base stealers. Every member of the roster this season has at least one stolen base

EARLY BIRD GETS THE WORM: The Woodies are outscoring opponents 248 - 228 and 75 - 55 in the first two innings. Down East is 17-6 when they score first on the road, and 27-9 overall when they score first.

GETTING WARMER: After a strong finish to the month of June for the pitching staff, they've started off the month of July rather cold. Although they've played only four games in the month of July, the pitching staff is currently 2-4 with a 7.02 ERA but they have tallied 48 strikeouts in 50.0 innings.

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL, WHAT'S THE FAIREST JERSEY OF THEM ALL?: The Wood Ducks have plenty of jerseys to choose from when they take the field. Currently they have a 21-10 road record. When they suit up in their camo jerseys on the road, the Wood Ducks have an 12-6 record. Their green jersey has seen the best winning percentage (.714) as the Woodies have a 6-3 record on the road and a 4-1 record at home.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.