Mason Doolittle Voluntarily Retires

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Friday that catcher Mason Doolittle has voluntarily retired.

Doolittle, 22, was selected in the 18th round of the 2019 Draft out of Palm Beach State College. He began his professional career batting .262 for the GCL Nationals in 2019, and was 2-for-8 to start the season with the FCL Nationals in 2021. He joined the FredNats on July 5 but did not appear in a game.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 27 players, plus two players on minor league rehab assignments.

Please note that left-handed pitcher Seth Romero has changed his uniform number to 35.

