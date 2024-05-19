Pelicans Fall 9-1 in Series Finale to Nationals

May 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







With a chance to win their first series of the season, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost 9-1 to the Fredericksburg Nationals on Sunday evening in the finale. It as the final game of the Birds' two-week homestand, as they finished 6-6. Myrtle Beach's record dropped to 16-22 while Fredericksburg moved up to 25-14.

Cristian Hernandez (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB) drove in the only run for the Pelicans with a double in the third. Chris Paciolla (2-4, 2B) posted the only multi-hit game for the home team. The Pelicans were held to just five hits and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Despite striking out a career-high seven batters, Alfredo Romero (0-5) took the loss with four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings with seven hits allowed and one walk. Erian Rodriguez finished with six strikeouts and two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings out of the bullpen.

Roismar Quintana (4-5, HR, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI) hit the first cycle in Fredericksburg Nationals history with a single in the second, double in the fourth, triple in the sixth, and home run in the ninth. Armando Cruz (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI) also drove home a pair of runs in the win.

With seven strikeouts in five one-run innings, Travis Sthele (1-3) grabbed his first win of the year while allowing just three hits and not walking anyone. The bullpen closed out the final four innings without allowing a run.

The Nationals scored the first two runs in the third inning. After the first two batters struck out, Gavin Dugas worked a walk and Jeremy De La Rosa lined an RBI double to right. He scored on a single by Brandon Pimentel to make it 2-0.

The Birds responded on the Hernandez double in the bottom of the inning to bring in Paciolla.

Two more runs scored for the Nationals in the fourth and sixth innings. With two on in the fourth, Cruz hit a double to center that plated both runs to extend the lead to 4-1. Quintana led off the sixth with a triple and scored on a triple by Tyler Baca. Baca scored on a single by Nate Ochoa as the Nationals pushed the lead to 6-1.

The finishing touches were put on in the top of the ninth. With runners on second and third, Pimentel scored on a passed ball by Frank Hernandez. Quintana finished his cycle with a two-run homer to center field on a 3-0 pitch to make it 9-1.

The Pelicans hit the road for a series against the Carolina Mudcats starting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.