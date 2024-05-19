Carolina Mudcats Swept in Sunday Doubleheader

May 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, NC - The Carolina Mudcats dropped a pair of games to the Down East Wood Ducks by scores of 3-2 and 7-2 on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

In the first game, Carolina (23-13) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth thanks to a Yhoswar Garcia groundout, scoring Juan Baez. But the lead would be short lived as Down East (19-18) tied the game in the bottom half to force another extra frame.

The Wood Ducks worked a scoreless top of the ninth and won the game in the bottom half on a Marcus Smith sacrifice fly.

The second game saw Down East (20-18) break open a two-all tie with a five run sixth inning highlighted by an Arturo Disla double.

Carolina (23-14) had tied the game at two in the top of the sixth on a David Garcia double however the tie was short lived as the Wood Ducks swept the twin bill and won the series from the Mudcats.

The Mudcats return to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 21 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the series and all remaining home games can be purchased online at CarolinaMudcats.com or calling 919-269-2287.

