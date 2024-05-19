Fireflies Lose Finale 3-1 to RiverDogs

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies used 4.1 scoreless frames from their bullpen, but weren't able to take home the finale as they lost 3-1 to Charleston Sunday evening at Segra Park.

The RiverDogs (17-21) scratched the score column first in the second inning. Blake Robertson smacked a lead-off homer to right field to break the scoreless tie. It was the first baseman's second round-tripper of the series. Charleston expanded their lead in the top of the fourth. Angel Mateo slipped a lead-off double up the left field line and came around on an Odalys Peguero two bagger that brought the score to 2-0 in favor of the visitors.

Charleston added another run on Fireflies' (19-18) starter Hunter Patteson in the fifth inning. After Patteson started the fifth with a ground out and a strike out, Narciso Polanco bounced a two out single to keep the inning alive. Next, Adrian Santana reached on a Jhonny Perdomo fielding error and then Angel Mateo hit an infield single to score Polanco to bring the score to 3-0.

Patteson closed out the game allowing three runs (two earned) over 4.2 innings. Over two starts in the series, Patteson went 11.2 frames, giving up a pair of earned runs on six hits with 11 punchouts.

Ben Hernandez was the first arm out of the pen. He allowed one of two inherited runners from Patteson to score, but after a lead-off single, he worked 2.1 one hit innings with a pair of punchouts before getting the ball to Chase Isbell. Isbell punched out three of the six batters he faced over two perfect innings in relief.

Columbia got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning. Adam Boucher walked Jhonny Perdomo to lead-off the inning. Columbia's third baseman swiped his 10th bag of the year to set things up for Daniel Vazquez to lift a single to right field and plate Perdomo, cutting Charleston's lead to 3-1.

Following the off day, the Fireflies kick-off a 12-game road trip with a 11:05 outing vs the Delmarva Shorebirds at Arthur Perdue Stadium. Both teams have yet to announce their starters for the series.

