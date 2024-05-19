Quintana Hits For The Cycle In 9-1 Victory

May 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Roismar Quintana hit for the first cycle in FredNat history, as part of a 9-1 Nationals win in the series finale. Fredericksburg is now 25-14 after the victory, while Myrtle falls to 16-22 as they have split four series in a row.

Fredericksburg jumped on Pelican starter Alfredo Romero in the top of the third inning. Jeremy De La Rosa plated the first run of the late afternoon game with his sixth double of the year, and Brandon Pimentel added a second tally to give FXBG a 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach answered in their half, as Cristian Hernandez smoked a double back up the middle to cut the FredNat lead to 2-1. However, that would be as close as the Pelicans got.

Armando Cruz hammered a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning to make it 4-1. Then in the sixth, Tyler Baca picked up an RBI triple, and Nate Ochoa drove Baca in with a sharp single, putting the Nationals in front 6-1 after six innings.

The Nationals added another run in the top of the ninth to extend their advantage to 7-1. Also in the frame, Roismar Quintana came up to the plate with a man on first, having already recorded a single, double, and a triple on the day. He then hammered a 3-0 fastball over the left-center field wall for a home run, hitting for the first ever cycle by a Fredericksburg National. His two-run shot proved to be the exclamation point on a 9-1 Nationals victory. Travis Sthele (1-3) picked up a well-earned first win of 2024, while Alfredo Romero (0-5) took another loss.

Fredericksburg returns home on Tuesday, May 21st, to host the Lynchburg Hillcats.

