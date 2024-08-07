Peaden's Strong Start, Jackson's Three Hits Pace Spikes in 8-6 Win Over Keys

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jacob Peaden delivered six scoreless innings on the mound and Manny Jackson went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in to help the State College Spikes build a big lead and hold onto it for an 8-6 win over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

A misty evening did not bother Peaden (3-0) in the least as he allowed just four hits and two walk over his six frames. The right-hander, who was making his second start for the Spikes (9-9 2nd Half) after beginning the second half of the MLB Draft League season in the bullpen, also recorded six strikeouts.

Jackson doubled to left field to bring in a run as part of a four-run second for the Spikes. The Norfolk State product then walked in the fourth before his single to center increased the State College edge to 5-0 in the sixth. Jackson finished his big night with a single and a stolen base in the eighth.

The Spikes built the lead as big as 6-0 before withstanding a late Frederick (5-12 2nd Half) rally. The Keys plated three runs in the ninth to put the tying run on base, but Nick Palumbo elicited a game-ending 4-6-3 double play from Keenan Taylor.

Brandon Hylton put together another big game for the Keys as well. The 6'7" first baseman went 3-for-4 with two RBI's for his sixth multi-hit game against the Spikes this season.

Starter Gage Bihm (0-3) took the loss after being charged with the Spikes' first four runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.

Thursday, the Spikes complete their now-abbreviated two-game series with the Keys in their final meeting of the 2024 MLB Draft League season. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Brandon Bergert (1-1) on the mound for State College against Frederick left-hander Nate Lamb (0-2).

It's another $1 Beer Night at Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $1 12-oz. select beers and $2 12-oz. craft beers available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, the first 500 fans at Thursday's game when gates open at 5:30 p.m., with early entrance for Spikes Season Ticket holders and group ticket holders, will receive an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway to mark Bellefonte Community Night at the ballpark.

Milton, who threw the sixth no-hitter in Minnesota Twins history in 1999, will be on hand for an appearance and autograph session on Wednesday, August 21, when another Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway will take place for the first 500 fans at that game.

To purchase tickets to Thursday's game, and all 13 remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

