Keys Suffer Road Loss to Spikes Wednesday Night

August 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







State College, PA- The Frederick Keys fell to the State College Spikes in the first game of a two-game series Wednesday night, after losing the series opener 8-6 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys could not come back from an early 4-0 deficit that they fell to in the second inning, and despite several late rallies from the Keys, the two big innings of offense for the Spikes handed them the victory Wednesday night in Happy Valley.

Following a scoreless first inning thrown by Gage Bihm to keep it a 0-0 game through the first inning of play, the Spikes struck first in the bottom of the second on an RBI bunt single and an RBI double, with a two-RBI single capping off a four-run second inning for State College, handing the home team a 4-0 lead through two innings.

Kade Lancour earned a scoreless third inning of play, keeping his team down by just four entering the fourth, after he also recorded a strikeout to cap off the scoreless frame.

After Joe Miceli (Kent State) picked up a scoreless fourth inning which kept it a 4-0 game going into the fifth, a double play turned by the Keys defense kept both sides scoreless in the fifth, taking the contest into the sixth with State College still out in front by four in Happy Valley.

In the bottom of the sixth, two RBI singles for the Spikes extended the lead to six going into the seventh, but Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) finished the inning strong with his team still fighting going into the final three innings Wednesday night.

Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) brought home the Keys first run on an RBI groundout, making it a 6-1 game entering the bottom of the seventh at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

However, State College answered back with another RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, giving the home team a 7-1 lead heading into the eighth, equaling their largest lead of the night.

The Keys did not go away in the eighth as an RBI single from Keenan Taylor (Purdue) and a wild pitch that brought home Brandon Hylton (Stetson) cut the lead to four entering the bottom of the eighth.

The Spikes added one more run home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth, but Cale Mathison (The Master's) finished the frame with a strikeout, as the Keys went into the ninth down by five at 8-3 in State College.

Despite the Keys getting an RBI single from Mike Campagna (San Francisco) and a two-RBI single from Hylton, the Keys fell 8-6 to the Spikes after a double play ended the game with the final score of 8-6 Wednesday night in State College.

Frederick now prepares for game two of the abbreviated series against the Spikes on Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.