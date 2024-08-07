Thunder Storm Past Scrappers, Take Game One 15-3

August 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







Your Trenton Thunder took the first game of the series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in dominant fashion by a final of 15-3. The offense did all of its damage in three consecutive innings at the plate, with the scoring beginning in the bottom of the third with a six-spot.

The offense struck first on Wednesday afternoon when Ryan Vogel sent a sac-fly to leftfield that scored Pete Durocher. After a wild pitch that scored Chris Reeder to make it a 2-0 Thunder lead, Jack O'Reilly delivered a two- RBI single to double the lead, scoring Ian Battipaglia and Santino Rosso. The Thunder brought home two more after a fielding error at shortstop to make it 6-0.

The Scrappers got one back in their half of the fourth on an RBI-double from Jake Allgeyer, but Trenton would have a response in the bottom half of the inning. Jack O'Reilly brought home the seventh Thunder run on a sac-fly to center that scored Battipaglia. In the fifth, the Thunder erupted for eight more runs to push the lead to 14 on the day. Jesse Fonteboa sent an RBI-double to the right-center gap to score Hunter Dorraugh. Following a run scoring on catchers' interference, Santino Rosso brought home Chris Reeder on a single to make it 10-1. O'Reilly brought home his fourth RBI of the day on a single into center extending the lead to ten for the Thunder.

Chase Engelhard earned his 9th RBI of the season on a ground out and Fonteboa brought home the 14th run to bring home Engelhard, to make it 14-1 Thunder. Pete Durocher plated the 15th and final Thunder run on the day with an RBI-single to bring home Dorraugh.

Taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors was the left-handed ace Luke Rettig, going the distance in a complete game effort. Rettig improved to 3-1 on the season with seven strikeouts in his nine innings of work. Rettig dropped his ERA to 2.33 on the year and helped the Thunder earn a one and a half game lead ahead of the Scrappers heading into the series finale on Thursday night.

The Thunder go for the two-game sweep against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday at 7:00. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on August 8th at 7:00 vs the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for a Breast Cancer Awareness Night, Jewish Herritage Night, Thirsty Thursday, and Post Game Fireworks! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.