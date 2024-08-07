Thunder Storm Past Scrappers, Take Game One 15-3
August 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Trenton Thunder News Release
Your Trenton Thunder took the first game of the series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in dominant fashion by a final of 15-3. The offense did all of its damage in three consecutive innings at the plate, with the scoring beginning in the bottom of the third with a six-spot.
The offense struck first on Wednesday afternoon when Ryan Vogel sent a sac-fly to leftfield that scored Pete Durocher. After a wild pitch that scored Chris Reeder to make it a 2-0 Thunder lead, Jack O'Reilly delivered a two- RBI single to double the lead, scoring Ian Battipaglia and Santino Rosso. The Thunder brought home two more after a fielding error at shortstop to make it 6-0.
The Scrappers got one back in their half of the fourth on an RBI-double from Jake Allgeyer, but Trenton would have a response in the bottom half of the inning. Jack O'Reilly brought home the seventh Thunder run on a sac-fly to center that scored Battipaglia. In the fifth, the Thunder erupted for eight more runs to push the lead to 14 on the day. Jesse Fonteboa sent an RBI-double to the right-center gap to score Hunter Dorraugh. Following a run scoring on catchers' interference, Santino Rosso brought home Chris Reeder on a single to make it 10-1. O'Reilly brought home his fourth RBI of the day on a single into center extending the lead to ten for the Thunder.
Chase Engelhard earned his 9th RBI of the season on a ground out and Fonteboa brought home the 14th run to bring home Engelhard, to make it 14-1 Thunder. Pete Durocher plated the 15th and final Thunder run on the day with an RBI-single to bring home Dorraugh.
Taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors was the left-handed ace Luke Rettig, going the distance in a complete game effort. Rettig improved to 3-1 on the season with seven strikeouts in his nine innings of work. Rettig dropped his ERA to 2.33 on the year and helped the Thunder earn a one and a half game lead ahead of the Scrappers heading into the series finale on Thursday night.
The Thunder go for the two-game sweep against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Thursday at 7:00. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on August 8th at 7:00 vs the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for a Breast Cancer Awareness Night, Jewish Herritage Night, Thirsty Thursday, and Post Game Fireworks! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets.
