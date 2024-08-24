Peaden Delivers Sterling Start in Spikes' 2-1 Win Over Crosscutters

August 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jacob Peaden held the Williamsport Crosscutters to one run over seven innings of quality mound work and Knox Preston's go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning held up to give the State College Spikes a 2-1 win on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with Happy Valley basketball legend Joe Crispin in the house.

With the win, the Spikes (19-14 2nd Half) drew within one game of the Trenton Thunder for first place in the Major League Baseball Draft League's second half standings with 10 games remaining in the regular season. State College will meet Trenton in a three-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark next weekend.

Crispin signed autographs, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and greeted fans as his bobblehead, presented by Penn State Health, went to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday. In addition, Spikes fans helped to support the fight against cancer on Coaches vs. Cancer of Penn State Night presented by Diversified Asset Planners.

Peaden (4-1) struck out eight batters and scattered seven hits and a walk in his longest outing of the season. The Missouri right-hander has now met the MLB definition of a quality start - six innings or more with three earned runs or less - in four of his five starts with the Spikes.

After Peaden left the game, Cooper Hext helped the Spikes by throwing out Ali LaPread at the plate in the eighth inning to preserve the one-run lead and give Nick Palumbo a scoreless inning of relief. David Lee (4) then allowed a leadoff walk before retiring the next three batters in order in the ninth for the save.

Caleb Hill gave the Spikes the early lead with an RBI single up the middle to plate Grant Norris in the second. Cory Taylor tied the game for Williamsport (7-29 2nd Half) in the fifth with a two-out single to right to score Porter Brown. Preston, though, put the Spikes back in front to stay in the same frame as he singled behind the runners through the right side to bring Manny Jackson home.

Crosscutters reliever Brett Thomas (1-2) took the loss after yielding the go-ahead run in the fifth.

The Spikes and Crosscutters will now shift the scene of their three-game series back to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the finale on Sunday. State College seeks the sweep with left-hander Jordan Morales (3-0) on the mound for the 6:35 p.m. night contest. Morales, a former Penn State Nittany Lion, has struck out 31 batters and walked just six over 31 innings for the Spikes after earning All-Big Ten Third Team honors at Purdue this spring.

Williamsport will go with right-hander Brent Francisco (1-2) on the hill.

Following Sunday's game and an off day on Monday, the Spikes are back home from Tuesday, August 27 through Thursday, August 29 against the West Virginia Black Bears.

