Keys Pick up Victory Against Black Bears Saturday Night

August 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Granville, WV - The Frederick Keys earned a road victory against the West Virginia Black Bears Saturday night, winning the second game of the three-game series by a score of 6-4 at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

The Keys took a 5-0 lead and never looked back enroute to the wire-to-wire victory Saturday night, and now will look for the series win Sunday afternoon against the Black Bears.

Frederick struck first in the top of the opening inning on back-to-back RBI singles from Sam Ruta (Army) and Keenan Taylor, handing the home team an early 2-0 lead through the first inning of play, following a 1-2-3 bottom of the first thrown by Nate Lamb (North Greenville).

Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) got an RBI groundout and Mike Campagna (San Francisco) recorded a two-RBI double to make it a 5-0 game through an inning and a half, with the Keys already getting five base hits in their first two innings of offense.

The Black Bears came back with two runs in the bottom of the second however on a wild pitch and RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to three at 5-2 heading into the third in West Virginia.

Even with the home team getting one more run in the third on an RBI single, the Keys extended the lead back to three in the fourth on the third RBI recorded by Campagna, extending the advantage to 6-3 for Frederick going into the fifth at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

After Joe Miceli (Kent State) struck out the side in the fifth to keep it a 6-3 game through five innings, Rashad Ruff (UCLA) earned a scoreless sixth inning to allow Frederick to stay ahead by three entering the seventh Saturday night.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) followed it up with a scoreless seventh inning, and Cale Mathison (The Master's) recorded a scoreless frame of his own in the eighth, taking the contest into the ninth with Frederick ahead by three.

Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) gave up one run in the ninth, but still picked up his sixth save as the Keys held on for the 6-4 victory in West Virginia Saturday night.

The Keys and Black Bears conclude the three-game series Sunday afternoon in West Virginia, with first pitch from Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark set for 4 p.m.

