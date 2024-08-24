Cutters Edged by Spikes in Happy Valley

August 24, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







It was not a happy night in Happy Valley for the Williamsport Crosscutters as they suffered a 2-1 loss to the State College Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday night.

Porter Brown led the way offensively with a 3 for 4 night with a run scored. Ali LaPread, and Mark Shallenberger both recorded multi-hit games as well. Cory Taylor recorded the only Crosscutters RBI with a line drive single in the fifth.

Brett Thomas took the loss in relief tonight, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout in one inning of work.

Thomas falls to 1-2 on the season with the loss.

Mike Hansell got the start today in a no-decision, throwing four innings allowing one run on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Logan Berrier, Shaun Gamelin and Parker Kruglewicz combined to shut out the Spikes over the final three innings with Gamelin allowing the lone Spikes hit over that span. All three pitchers each allowed a single walk.

The series now shifts back to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the finale on Sunday with a special 6:35 p.m. first pitch time due to the Little League World Series Championship Game.

WP: Jacob Peaden (4-1) LP: Brett Thomas (1-2) SV: David Lee (4) Crosscutters Record: 7-24 2nd Half, 29-32 Overall Next Game: Sunday, August 25th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, August 25th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Pin Giveaway #2, Baseball Bingo, Kids Run The Bases, Senior Loggers Club Day, Boomer's Kids Club Day

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 24, 2024

