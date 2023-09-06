Payton Robertson Breaks a PBL Record

WINDSOR, Colo. - Payton Robertson. Record breaker.

A week after setting the franchise's record for single-season stolen bases, "Pay Day" broke the Pioneer League record when he stole his 61st stolen base of the season on Tuesday night in Ogden.

He swiped another bag in game two of the day's doubleheader, meaning he's up to 62 thefts (and counting) this record-breaking season.

Robertson passes former Colorado Rockies outfielder Tom Goodwin, who stole 60 bases for Great Falls back in 1989.

The speedster and his squad are in Ogden for one last game before returning home to close out the season with a three-game homestand vs. Billings.

