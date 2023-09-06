Historic Winning Streak Ends at 15 Games

The Mustangs can't complete a comeback and their historic 15-game winning streak ends there. Final score in the homestand finale - the Voyagers 9 and the Mustangs 7.

Ethan McRae handled himself well through the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth and the Mustangs could not overcome the nine-run fourth inning by the Voyagers.

In the first, Luke Fennelly dove to his right on a ground ball by Colin Runge and threw it from his knees to first base to end the inning.

In the second, Brendan Ryan made a diving catch to rob Edie McCabe of a base hit to give McRae two outs. McRae took care of Charlie Hesse on a full count fly ball to center to retire the second.

McRae dealt nine pitches in the third inning and retired the first nine batters he saw.

In the bottom of the third, a lead off walk by Mitch Moralez turned into a run for the Mustangs as Taylor Lomack brought him home on a ball into left field.

Top of the 4th, and the Mustangs had a rough inning. The Voyagers sent 13 men to the plate. Xane Washington led it off with a single, and Digiacomo reached on an error by McRae. He also gave up a full count walk to Runge. In a 2-1 count to Jaylyn Williams, McRae gave up a grand slam to make it 4-1.

The inning didn't end there. With one out, Mcrae dealt back to back full count walks and a RBI double by Jaylyn Armstong. McRae hit Manny Garcia with a pitch, and Xane Washington hit another grand slam to go up 9-1.

The Mustangs answered in the home half with a lead-off homer by Alejandro Figueredo, and Brendan Ryan doubled and scored on a ground ball by Luke Fennelly.

Ty Pohlmann assisted the Mustangs in the top of the fifth getting out of the inning after putting runners on first and third, he struck out Manny Garcia which struck out the side.

Mustangs picked up another run in the bottom of the inning. A one-out Gabe Wurtz double, and a two-out Figueredo single pulled the Mustangs within five.

Pohlmann sent down the next three batters in order in the top of the sixth.

In the home half, the Mustangs picked up two more runs. An RBI single by Blake Evans broke an 0-14 streak for him, and Lomack picked up his third hit of the night to score Mitch Moralez to make it 9-6. The Mustangs picked up one more in the eighth after Moralez reached on an error, and Blake Evans hit into a 4-6 fielder's choice. Lomack walked, and Wurtz picked up an RBI single to make it 9-7.

Meanwhile, Logan Lee tossed one and two-thirds scoreless. Hunter Schilperoort shut down the Voyagers in the top of the ninth giving up just a base hit while recording two punchouts.

This set up for a bases loaded, two out at bat for Lomack. He loaded the count against Andrew Garcia, but he offered at a fastball that tied him up in on the fists for strike three and the Mustangs winning streak ended at 15 games.

The Mustangs are hoping for a win from the Boise Hawks to stay a half-game ahead of Missoula Wednesday evening. Win or lose for Missoula, the Mustang playoff push continues in Northern Colorado for the final three games of the season.

Coverage for Thursday's matchup starts at 6:45 p.m. with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

