It's Your Last Chance to See the 2023 Owlz this Weekend

September 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







The Northern Colorado Owlz return home to Future Legends Field THIS WEEKEND to close out the 2023 season against the Billings Mustangs.

The series starts Thursday night for the final THIRSTY THURSDAY of the season, with select beers for just $5! Thursday is also Thank a Farmer Night with a squishy cow giveaway from the Owlz and Meadow Gold.

Friday night is Hispanic Heritage Night, and Conduct All Electric will be giving away power banks to fans in attendance!

The series concludes Saturday afternoon with a special 1:05 p.m. first pitch for FAN APPRECIATION DAY, with $10 off all tickets, meaning chair back seats are $15 and bleacher seats are just $5!

Parking & Gameday Info

ROAD CLOSURE INFO - https://windsorprojectconnect.com/257-eastman-construction

