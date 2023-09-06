Abdel Guadalupe Named PBL South Hitter of the Week
September 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - For the second time this season, Northern Colorado Owlz outfielder Abdel Guadalupe has been named the Pioneer League South Division Hitter of the Week.
The powerful Puerto Rican batted .481 with 13 hits, including two home runs, and eight RBI.
It's his third time earning the honor while wearing NoCo colors. He also won the award on August 23, 2022
