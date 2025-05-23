Payton Pardee Shares High Praise for Kellon Mond #ufl @gatorade

May 23, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas YouTube Video







#UFL

Tickets: https://www.theufl.com/tickets Merch: https://shop.theufl.com/

Stay connected: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ufl Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ufl/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ufl X: https://x.com/TheUFL Threads: https://www.threads.net/@ufl







United Football League Stories from May 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.