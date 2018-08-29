Payano Shuts Down Hooks, Riders Win 6-0

FRISCO, Texas -Pedro Payano threw six shutout innings to lead the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, to a 6-0 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks Wednesday at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

BIG MOMENTS

* Payano only permitted three hits in six innings, striking out six Hooks along the way.

* Jose Cardona and Josh Morgan plated a pair of RBI singles in the second to put the Riders ahead 2-0.

* The Riders capped their big night with a three-run eighth, including a two-run single from Eliezer Alvarez.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Pedro Payano: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (W)

* Eliezer Alvarez: 1-for-3, 2 RBI, R, SB

* Luis Mendez: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R

* Delino DeShields: 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 SB (rehab)

* Ryan Rua: 0-for-2 (rehab)

NEWS AND NOTES

* The Riders moved within 1.5 games of first-place Corpus Christi with five games remaining.

* Wednesday's shutout win was Frisco's sixth of the season.

* Frisco has won 10 of its last 11 games against the Hooks.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

Probables: RHP Edgar Arredondo (0-3, 4.97) vs. LHP Ryan Hartman (10-4, 2.75)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

