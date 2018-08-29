Logan Allen Named 2018 Texas League Pitcher of the Year

San Antonio - Late Wednesday afternoon, the Texas League Office announced that left-hander Logan Allen was selected as the 2018 Texas League Pitcher of the Year.

In 20 games (19 starts) this season for San Antonio, Allen went 10-6 with a 2.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts against just 38 walks over 121 innings. The Fletcher, NC native punched out a season-best 12 in the club's 8-5 win at Midland on May 20. Two starts later, Allen combined with reliever Jason Jester on the club's 13th no-hitter in franchise history as San Antonio blanked Tulsa 6-0 on May 31 at ONEOK Field.

At the time of his promotion to Triple-A El Paso, Allen was leading the Texas League in wins, ERA, strikeouts, WHIP (1.05) and OPP AVG (.205). Allen was also second in innings pitched.

The 21-year-old pitcher has been sensational in his four starts for the Chihuahuas, going 4-0 with an 0.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 22 innings. In his most recent outing on August 27 at Tacoma, Allen guided El Paso to a 1-0 win with five innings of three-hit ball.

Allen becomes the 11th San Antonio hurler to win the award and the first since Josh Geer in 2007. Other notable pitchers from San Antonio to earn the honor include Bob Turley (1951), Dennis Eckersley (1974), Sid Fernandez (1983), Eric Gagne (1999) and Travis Blackley (2003).

Allen was originally drafted by Boston in the 8th Round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. San Diego acquired the southpaw and infielders Carlos Asuaje and Javy Guerra and outfielder Manuel Margot from Boston in exchange for closer Craig Kimbrel on November 13, 2015. Allen is currently the No. 8 prospect in the Padres system according to MLB.com.

