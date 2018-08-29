Homestand Highlights: September 1 - September 3

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, September 1 at 6:05 p.m. to close out the 2018 regular season with a three (3) game series against their in-state rivals, the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Affiliate of the Seattle Mariners). It's Fan Appreciation Weekend, which is highlighted by a Naturals Cap Giveaway on Saturday, the FINAL post-game Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, and Unused Ticket Day on Monday to close out the 2018 campaign.

Saturday, September 1 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 4:35 P.M.)

- FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY CRAIN BUICK GMC OF SPRINGDALE

- NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY BY OZARKSGO

- NATURALS CAP GIVEAWAY - The first 2,000 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Cap courtesy of OzarksGo as they enter the ballpark. Gates will open to the public at 4:35 p.m. for the giveaway item.

- SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR - It's the last time that fans will be able to enjoy a Saturday Happy Hour at Arvest Ballpark from 4:35pm-5:35pm in the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar located down the 1st base line. Fans attending will receive 1/2 price deals on over 100 different alcoholic beverage options in advance of the Naturals 6:05pm game against the Travelers.

- BULLPEN CRAFT BEER BAR SPECIAL - Fans can enjoy a $1 discount on ALL 12 oz. cans and bottles during every regular season game until the end of our season on Monday, September 3, while supplies last. Please note that this special offer is not valid during Saturday's scheduled Happy Hour but will be in effect immediately after it ends at 5:35 p.m.

- FAN APPRECIATION PRIZE WHEEL - For $1, fans will have the chance to give this prize wheel, located near the Main Gates, a spin to win a number of great prizes. Prizes include but are not limited to: First Pitch, Game Tickets, Suite Rental, Post-Game Group Photo, Bobbleheads, Replica Jerseys, T-shirts, Rally Towels, Prize Packs, and much more.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL is a 25% OFF storewide over Labor Day weekend

- MEDIA PARTNERS are Power 105.7 and 98.3 K-Keg

Sunday, September 2 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates open at 5:00 P.M.)

- FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY CRAIN BUICK GMC OF SPRINGDALE

- LABOR DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC.

- LABOR DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Celebrate Labor Day weekend with the FINAL post-game Fireworks Spectacular of the 2018 season on Sunday night, which is presented by Tyson Foods, Inc.

- FAN VOTE MUSIC THEME - Fans will have opportunities to vote on the music genre for the FINAL Fireworks show.

- KIDS EAT FREE - ALL kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a Hot Dog, Animal Crackers, Swedish Fish, and 12 oz. Soda as they arrive courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Ball Park Buns, Mondelez International, and Coca-Cola.

- FAMILY SUNDAY features activities for the family highlighted by MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES.

- MERCY KIDS RUN THE BASES - It's the last time during the 2018 season that kids will be able to partake in this Sunday tradition at Arvest Ballpark of running the bases following the conclusion of the post-game Fireworks Spectacular.

- BULLPEN CRAFT BEER BAR SPECIAL - Fans can enjoy a $1 discount on ALL 12 oz. cans and bottles.

- FAN APPRECIATION PRIZE WHEEL - For $1, fans will have the opportunity to give the wheel, located near the Main Gates, a spin to win a number of great prizes. Prizes include but are not limited to: First Pitch, Game Tickets, Suite Rental, Post-Game Group Photo, Bobbleheads, Replica Jerseys, T-shirts, Rally Towels, Prize Packs, and much more.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL is a 25% OFF storewide over Labor Day weekend

- MEDIA PARTNERS are KNWA, Fox 24 and Magic 107.9

Monday, September 3 - Naturals vs. Arkansas Travelers, 1:05 P.M. (Gates open at 12 P.M.)

- FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND PRESENTED BY CRAIN BUICK GMC OF SPRINGDALE

- UNUSED TICKET DAY BY OZARKS ELECTRIC

- UNUSED TICKET DAY - ALL valid unused tickets from the 2018 regular season (season tickets, mini packs, and individual tickets) are eligible to be exchanged for a ticket of equal value to the regular season finale on Labor Day.

- $1 HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS - Hot dogs are available for $1 each courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

- INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card when you enter the ballpark and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

- BULLPEN CRAFT BEER BAR SPECIAL - Fans can enjoy $1 discount on ALL 12 oz. cans and bottles.

- NATURALS TEAM STORE SPECIAL is a 25% OFF storewide over Labor Day weekend

- FAN APPRECIATION PRIZE WHEEL - For $1, fans will have the opportunity to give the wheel, located near the Main Gates, a spin to win a number of great prizes. Prizes include but are not limited to: First Pitch, Game Tickets, Suite Rental, Post-Game Group Photo, Bobbleheads, Replica Jerseys, T-shirts, Rally Towels, Prize Packs, and much more.

- FINAL REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME - Monday is the FINAL home game of the 2018 regular season.

- MEDIA PARTNERS are 93.3 The Eagle and Hot Mix 101.9

