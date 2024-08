Pats Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster & Details

Regina, Sask. - Hockey season is right around the corner as Pats players and prospects will hit the ice in preparation for the 2024-25 season next week.

The Pats will have 71 players participating in 2024 Training Camp. Players will arrive at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday, August 28 for registration and fitness testing. On-ice sessions will begin on Thursday, August 29, and will run until Monday, September 2 with the Pats annual Blue vs. White game at 6pm.

FULL 2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Goalies (7)

NAME YEAR HOMETOWN HOW ACQUIRED 2023-24

Jacob Appleby 2009 Regina, SK Free Agent Invite Regina Monarchs U15 AA

Cruz Chase 2007 Airdrie, AB 7th RD - 136th (2022) Airdrie CFR Bisons U18

Ewan Huet 2005 Blackfalds, AB 4th round - 82nd (2024) Regina Pats

Drake Mooney 2009 Blackfalds, AB 4th round - 82nd (2024) Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA

Madden Mulawka 2006 Edmonton, AB TRADE - Prince George (Oct 2023) Edmonton Jr. Oilers U18 AAA

Kelton Pyne 2005 White City, SK List Regina Pats

Kai Zurowski 2008 St. Albert, AB 9th RD - 188th (2023) St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA

Defencemen (23)

NAME YEAR HOMETOWN HOW ACQUIRED 2023-24

John Babcock 2004 North Vancouver, BC TRADE - SAS (July 2024) Saskatoon Blades

Jack Bissoon 2009 Calgary, AB 8th round - 158th (2024) Edge School U15 Prep

Kai Bridgeman 2008 Regina, SK List Regina Rangers U18 AA

Kolten Bridgeman 2006 Regina, SK List Regina Pats

Tyson Buczkowski 2006 Saskatoon, SK TRADE - Prince George (Jan 2024) Regina Pats

Dayton Deschamps 2007 Saskatoon, SK Trade SAS (Dec '22) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Jett Deschamps 2008 Winnipeg, MB 5th round - 96th (2023) R.H.A Winnipeg U17

Ryder Dunn 2009 Richmond, BC 7th round - 136th (2024) Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep G

Logan Fuller 2009 Surrey, BC Free Agent Invite R.H.A Kelowna U15P

Jaxsten Hansen-Young 2009 Brandon, MB Free Agent Invite Southwest Cougars U15 AAA

Aaron Krestanowich 2006 Winnipeg, MB 5th round - 92nd (2021) Regina Pats

Samuel Laplante 2007 Okotoks, AB 7th round - 141st (2022) Edge School U18 Prep

Matthew Leaming 2009 Denver, CO Free Agent Invite Colorado Rampage 14U AAA

Thomas Ma 2009 Regina, SK Free Agent Invite Notre Dame Hounds U15 Prep

Fenton Mann 2008 Winnipeg, MB 7th round -148th (2023) Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA

Cooper Martin 2009 Vernal, UT Free Agent Invite Okanagan HA Colorado 14U AAA

Michael Sawatzky 2009 Regina, SK Free Agent Invite Regina Aces U15 AA

Santiago Skinner 2009 Saskatoon, SK Free Agent Invite Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Bl

Brayden Smith 2007 Saskatoon, SK 3rd round - 53rd (2022) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Corbin Vaughan 2006 Merritt, BC 2nd round - 30th (2021) Regina Pats

Kai Smith 2008 Nelson, BC Free Agent Invite R.H.A Kelowna U17 2

Kohen Volk 2008 Saskatoon, SK 6th round - 120th (2023) Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA

Aiden Wagner 2009 Yorkton, SK 2nd round - 25th (2024) Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

Forwards (41)

NAME YEAR HOMETOWN HOW ACQUIRED 2023-24

Corban Almen 2007 Saskatoon, SK 2nd RD - 31st (2022) Regina Pats

Hudson Brehaut 2007 Whitewood, SK List Warman Wildcats U18 AAA

Antonio Cazac 2009 Calgary, AB Free Agent Invite Calgary Bisons U15 AAA

Dylan Danyluk 2007 Saskatoon, SK Free Agent Invite Warman Wildcats U18 AAA

Kaleb Dewar 2007 Lanigan, SK Free Agent Invite Warman Wildcats U18 AAA

Sam Failler 2009 Dundurn, SK 2nd round - #38 (2024) Martensville Marauders U15 AA

Max George 2009 Winnipeg, MB Free Agent Invite R.H.A Winnipeg U15

Cohen Handby 2009 Nanaimo, BC 3rd round - 52nd (2024) Okanagan HA U15 Prep

Carter Haney 2008 Winnipeg, MB 6th round - 122nd (2023) R.H.A Winnipeg U17

Braden Hordichuk 2009 Scottsdale, AZ 1st round - 1st (2024 U.S. Draft) Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA

Tanner Howe 2005 Prince Albert, SK 4th RD - 73rd (2020) Regina Pats

Carter Kelly 2007 Okotoks, AB Free Agent Invite Okotoks Oilers U18 AAA

Blake Kiley-Ram 2008 Scottsdale, AZ 2nd round - 34th (2023 U.S Draft) Rocky Mountain Roughriders 15U

Cohen Klassen 2008 Martensville, SK 3rd round - 51st (2023) Warman Wildcats U18 AAA

Braxtyn Korol 2009 Regina, SK Free Agent Invite Regina Aces U15 AA

Tegan Kurtz 2008 Winnipeg, MB 11th round - 232nd (2023) Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA

Cameron Kuzma 2008 St. Albert, AB 3rd round - 61st (2023) Notre Dame Hounds U18 AAA

Kristian Lacelle 2007 Saskatoon, SK List Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Zach Lansard 2008 Ste. Anne, MB 4th round - 78th (2023) RHA Winnipeg U15

Noah Larre 2009 St. Walburg, SK Free Agent Invite Lloydminster Athletics U15

Cohen Larson 2009 Fort MacLeod, AB Free Agent Invite Lethbridge Golden Hawks U15 AAA

Taylor Lockhart 2009 Free Agent Invite Southwest Cougars U15 AAA

Harper Lolacher 2005 Pilot Butte, SK TRADE - MJ (Dec 2023) Regina Pats

Connor Makowski 2008 Plano, TX List Okanagan HA Colorado 15U AAA

Zach Moore 2006 Saskatoon, SK TRADE - SAS (Dec 2024) Regina Pats

Dru Mushumanski 2006 Rossburn, MB 7th RD - 141st (2021) Regina Pats

Brady Olson 2009 Calgary, AB Free Agent Invite Delta U15 Prep Black

Sam Oremba 2005 Regina, SK TRADE - Seattle (Oct 2022) Regina Pats

Mathis Paull 2009 Vernon, BC 3rd round - 48th (2024) R. H.A Kelowna U15P

Logan Peskett 2006 North Vancouver, BC TRADE - Kelowna (Nov 2022) Regina Pats

Alec Robinson 2009 Wainwright, AB Free Agent Invite Lloydminster Athletics U15

Zane Rowan 2004 Torrance, CA 3rd RD - 61st (2019) Regina Pats

Owen Sejna 2009 Lafayette, CO Free Agent Invite Okanagan HA Colorado 14U AAA

Zackary Shantz 2005 Sucker Creek, AB TRADE - Prince George (2022) Regina Pats

Tye Spencer 2004 Saskatoon, SK TRADE - Kamloops (2022) Regina Pats

Cole Temple 2007 Brandon, MB 1st RD - 5th (2022) Regina Pats

Jaxsin Vaughan 2006 Merritt, BC 1st RD - 21st (2021) Regina Pats

Thayne Wasyluk 2009 Sherwood Park, AB 5th round - 92nd (2024) Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep

Braxton Whitehead 2004 Palmer, AK 3rd RD - 66th (2019) Regina Pats

Hunter Wilm 2009 Central Butte, SK 6th round - 114th (2024) Swift Current Broncos U15 AA

Anthony Wilson 2005 Swift Current, SK TRADE - Brandon (Oct 2023) Regina Pats

TOTAL: 71

FULL CAMP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

12:00pm-12:30pm: Registration

1:30pm -4:00pm: Fitness Testing

Thursday, August 29, 2024

9:00am - 10:00am: Rookie Practice

10:15am - 11:15am: Rookie Practice

11:30am- 12:30pm: Rookie Practice

1:00pm - 2:30pm: Main Camp Practice

6:00pm - 7:30pm: Rookie Game - Team 1 vs. Team 2

Friday, August 30, 2024

10:00am - 11:30am: Rookie Game - Team 2 vs. Team 3

1:15pm - 2:30pm: Main Camp Practice

4:00pm - 5:30pm: Rookie Game - Team 1 vs. Team 3

Saturday, August 31, 2024

10:00am - 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage

6:00pm - 7:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage

Sunday, September 1, 2024

11:00am - 12:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage

Monday, September 2, 2024

10:00am - 10:45am: Team Blue Pre-Game Skate

11:00am - 11:45am: Team White Pre-Game Skate

6:00pm - 8:30pm: Blue and White Game

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

10:00am-11:00am: Team Practice

11:15am- 12:15pm: Team Practice

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

7:00PM: Pre-season game vs. Swift Current Broncos

FULL PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Wednesday, September 4 vs. Swift Current Broncos (7PM)

Friday, September 6 vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (7PM in Estevan)

Saturday, September 7 at Moose Jaw Warriors (7PM in Assiniboia)

Friday, September 13 at Brandon (7PM)

Saturday, September 14 vs. Brandon (6PM)

