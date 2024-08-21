Brooks Christensen Hired as Director of Scouting

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially hired Brooks Christensen as the team's Director of Scouting ahead of the 2024-25 season.

"I'm honored to have been chosen for this role with the Silvertips organization," said Christensen. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to Mike Fraser and Zoran Rajcic for the incredible opportunity. I look forward to contributing to our shared goals and working together to achieve great things with this program."

Christensen, a 33-year-old native of Salmon Arm, B.C., has spent the last eight seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL, including five seasons as the team's general manager. The Silverbacks qualified for the playoffs in all four eligible seasons in Christensen's tenure, including back-to-back Conference Final appearances in 2023 and 2024.

"We are excited to add Brooks to the Silvertips to oversee our scouting staff and prospect pool," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He is an excellent communicator and an elite recruiter who did a tremendous job in Salmon Arm. We look forward to having his knowledge and expertise within our group."

As a player, Christensen skated four seasons in the KIJHL as a forward- three with the Princeton Posse and one with the Revelstroke Grizzlies. He accumulated 172 points in 189 career KIJHL games. He later joined the Silverbacks organization as an assistant/video coach in 2015, also serving as marketing director and operations manager before assuming the general manager's role in 2019.

