Giants Announce 2024 Chevrolet Training Camp Schedule

August 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are excited to announce their schedule for 2024 Training Camp, presented by Chevrolet, which will take place for the first time at the Langley Events Centre.

Training Camp begins with registration on Wednesday, August 28 and concludes with the annual Quinn vs. Howe Legends Cup game on Saturday, August 31 at 6 p.m. PT.

Rosters will be announced at a later date, but will include returning players, prospects and free agent invites. They will be grouped into three teams for Friday's intrasquad games: Team Byram, Team Gallagher and Team Lucic.

This will be the first Training Camp for 2024 WHL Draft selections, including first-round pick Blake Chorney and third-round pick Landon Horiachka, who each signed with the club earlier this summer.

On-ice action gets started on Thursday, August 29. The first intrasquad game will take place on Friday, August 30 at 2:15 p.m.

All ice sessions and the Quinn/Howe game are open to the public for free.

CHEVROLET TRAINING CAMP HIGHLIGHTS

DATE EVENT TIME VENUE

Thursday, August 29 2008-2009 Group Game 2:00-3:00 PM Langley Events Centre

Friday, August 30 Team Gallagher vs. Team Lucic 2:15-3:15 PM Langley Events Centre

Team Gallagher vs. Team Byram 3:45-4:45 PM Langley Events Centre

Team Byram vs. Team Lucic 5:15-6:15 PM Langley Events Centre

Saturday, August 31 Quinn/Howe Warmup 4:30-5:00 PM Langley Events Centre

Quinn vs. Howe Legends Cup Game 6:00-8:30 PM Langley Events Centre

*All dates & times subject to change

Following camp, the Giants will play four preseason games, with three being hosted in the Greater Vancouver Area, beginning with back-to-back games at Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam on September 7 and 8 versus the Victoria Royals. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased.

The G-Men will also play the Kelowna Rockets on the road on Saturday, September 14 at 6:05 p.m. PT and host the Rockets on Sunday, September 15 at 2 p.m. PT at Ladner Leisure Centre.

FULL PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME VENUE

Saturday, Sept. 7 Victoria Royals 7:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena

Sunday, Sept. 8 Victoria Royals 2:00 PM PT Jon Baillie Arena

Saturday, Sept. 14 Kelowna Rockets 6:05 PM PT Prospera Place

Sunday, Sept. 15 Kelowna Rockets 4:00 PM PT Ladner Leisure Centre

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoff games, plus a free subscription to WHL Live. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

