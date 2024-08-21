Americans Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

August 21, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans announced their 2024 Training Camp schedule today, which runs from August 28 to September 1. The camp concludes with the annual Blue vs. White Bundtini Cup game, presented by Nothing Bundt Cakes. All practices, scrimmages and the Bundtini Cup game are open to the public, free of charge. The full roster for training camp will be announced at a later date. All on-ice sessions will take place at the Toyota Arena, next door to the Toyota Center.

Following training camp the Americans begin their pre-season schedule Friday, September 6 on the road against the Everett Silvertips at 6:00. The following night they head to the Town Toyota Center to meet the Wenatchee Wild for another 6:00 game. The Americans 2024 Preseason Tournament is set for September 13-15 at the Toyota Arena. CLICK HERE for the Americans full pre-season schedule.

Tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale! CLICK HERE to explore all the ticket options available.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 Practice #1 9:00 - 10:15 am

Practice #2 10:30 - 11:45 am

2008/2009 Scrimmage 6:00 - 7:30 pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 Team Navy Practice 9:00 - 10:15 am

Team Silver Practice 10:30 - 11:45 am

Team Red Practice 12:00 - 1:15 pm

Team Navy vs Team Silver Scrimmage 5:00 - 5:40 pm

Team Red vs Team Navy Scrimmage 5:55 - 6:35 pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 Team Navy Practice 9:00 - 10:15 am

Team Silver Practice 10:30 - 11:45 am

Team Red Practice 12:00 - 1:15 pm

Team Navy vs Team Red Scrimmage 5:00 - 5:40 pm

Team Red vs Team Silver Scrimmage 5:55 - 6:35 pm

Team Silver vs Team Navy Scrimmage 6:50 - 7:25 pm

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 Blue vs White Bundtini Cup 9:00 - 11:00 am

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.