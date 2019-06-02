Patriots Drop Series Finale in Sugar Land

Sugar Land, Texas - The Somerset Patriots (20-16) let a five-run lead slip away in a 9-6 loss to the Sugar Land Skeeters (24-14) Sunday night at Constellation Field.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings before the Patriots broke through in the top of the third. Scott Kelly got Somerset on the board with a two-out, two-run single. He scored later in the inning on a Ramon Flores infield single paired with a Ryan Jackson throwing error.

Kelly would finish his night 3-for-3 with a run scored, two walks and two RBI.

Somerset increased its lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning on a two-run double from Craig Massey. The Skeeters responded in the bottom of the frame with a Zach Borenstein (4) solo home run.

Michael Crouse got the run back for the Patriots in the next half inning with a two-out RBI double down the left-field line. But Sugar Land would answer again, this time with three runs in the home half of the sixth. A Juan Silverio (5) solo home run and a Borenstein two-run sacrifice fly brought the Skeeters within two runs.

Sugar Land would take their first lead of the night one inning later. Denis Phipps cleared the bases with a three-run double to right-center field to put Sugar Land in front 7-6.

Somerset loaded the bases in the eighth but came up empty as Felipe Paulino (11) recorded the final four outs of the night to finish the ballgame. Chris Colabello (1) added a two-run home in the bottom of the eighth to provide the Skeeters with a 9-6 lead.

Cesar Cabral (1-0) earned the win with one and one-third scoreless innings of relief. Jake Joyce (2-2) allowed three runs over two-thirds of an inning to suffer the loss.

