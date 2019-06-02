Three-Run Eighth Lifts Rockers To Series Victory Over Bees

June 2, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(High Point, NC) - The High Point Rockers (21-15) defeated the New Britain Bees (19-15) 6-5 at BB&T Point on Sunday afternoon to take the rubber game of a three-game weekend series down in North Carolina.

New Britain starting pitcher Christian Friedrich tallied a no-decision after allowing three runs on six hits in five innings on the mound, walking three while striking out five. High Point starting pitcher Stephen Johnson also did not factor in the game's final outcome, surrendering four runs on four hits (one home run) in four and one-third innings pitched, walking four and striking out three.

New Britain took a 2-0 lead versus Johnson in the top half of the second inning when Jared James plated Taylor Motter with the game's first run by way of an RBI groundout after Motter led off the frame with a triple, and a Bijan Rademacher solo home run to right field, his second big fly of the season. Trailing 3-2 in the top of the fifth, the visitors took their second lead of the day at 4-3 thanks to a run-scoring base knock off the bat of Alejandro De Aza that plated Darren Ford after he reached base with a free pass to begin the rally, and an RBI double produced by Motter that allowed Ozzie Martinez to cross the plate after he drew a walk with one away. New Britain jumped out in front 5-3 in the top of the sixth as Alexi Amarista drove home Rademacher with a clean two-out single following Rademacher's walk and steal of second base just two batters prior. Looking for six more defensive outs, the boys from the Hardware City were unable to protect their two-run advantage as the Rockers scored three times against losing pitcher Michael Johnson (0-1) in the home half of the eighth, with the big blow being a go-ahead run-scoring single from Richie Shaffer as High Point turned a 5-3 deficit into a 6-5 advantage, making a winner out of Daniel Gibson (1-0). Trevor Frank retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth for his team-best ninth save of the campaign. Motter and Rademacher led the way offensively for New Britain with a pair of hits each.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Monday, June 3rd when they welcome in the Long Island Ducks to begin a four-game series and seven-game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be the first Dollar Monday of the season as fans can purchase Field Box Tickets and Martin Rosol hot dogs for just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.