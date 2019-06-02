Revolution Sneak by Ducks in Series Finale

June 2, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

York plated the game's first run on a sacrifice fly to center field off the bat of Telvin Nash in the first inning. Long Island answered in the third, as an RBI double to center by Matt den Dekker and a sac fly to right by L.J. Mazzilli gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth when Melky Mesa hit a two-run home run to left off Ducks starter Jake Fisher, putting the Revolution back ahead 3-2. Long Island loaded the bases in the seventh but failed to even the score.

Revolution starter Duke Von Schamann did not factor into the decision but lasted five innings, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five. Orleny Quiroz (2-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two. Fisher (2-4) took the loss, conceding three runs (two earned) on seven hits over six innings with one strikeout. Pat Young picked up his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Vladimir Frias led the Ducks offensively with two hits and a run scored.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Monday night when they open a four-game series against the New Britain Bees. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from New Britain Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Right-hander Alec Asher (2-0, 3.66) gets the start for the Ducks against Bees righty Cory Riordan (3-2, 2.65).

Long Island returns home on Friday, June 7, to begin a three-game weekend series against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Flashback Friday at the ballpark! Fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.