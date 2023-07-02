Patiño Sets Record, Lin Dazzles in Shutout Win

July 2, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Pasco, WA - The Hillsboro Hops closed the chapter on a month they would like to forget about and looked to start off July in the win column on Saturday at Gesa Stadium. Yu-Min Lin was brilliant yet again, striking out 10 over seven complete frames and recording his first win of the season. Wilderd Patiño capped off the Hops' six-run night with a RBI single in the eighth, his 18th consecutive game with a hit marking a new Hillsboro Hops record in the 6-0 shutout win over Tri-City.

19-year-old Yu-Min Lin had allowed just one run over his last 12 innings and continued that form in game four against the Dust Devils. Lin struck out two hitters in each of the first three innings, retiring the side in order the first time through the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Hillsboro offense was giving Lin run support. The Hops struck for a run in the first on a two-out RBI single by Gary Mattis Jr, his 20th RBI of the season. The Hops had another two-out RBI hit in the second, this time, a double that scored a pair off the bat of Manuel Peña. Pena drove the ball over Joe Stewart in center and off the base of the fence to give Hillsboro a 3-0 lead.

The Hops went back to work against Michael Darrell-Hicks in the fifth, adding one more run to the tally. The Hops had four consecutive runners reach base, but errant base running by Peña costed them an out and a run. Jesus Valdez had an opportunity with just one out and the bases loaded, but grounded out on a fielder's choice that scored a run. Darrell-Hicks escaped without further damage, but that would close the book on his night.

Lin still hadn't allowed a Tri-City base hit in the fifth and struck out the first two batters of the inning. Ryan Hernandez was the hitter with two outs and broke up the no-hitter on an opposite field double, his first High-A extra-base hit. Lin then struck out the next batter Myles Emmerson to strikeout the side.

Lin came back out for the seventh and allowed back-to-back singles to Coutney and Vera. He then struck out Blakely and the Hops had a decision to make. With one out and two runners on, sitting at 92 pitches, with 95 being his pitch count, Lin would remain in the game to face Gregorio. On his 96th and likely final pitch of the game, Gregorio grounded into a double play. Lin's night was complete after seven scoreless and 10 strikeouts. He has now allowed just one earned run over his last 3 starts (19 IP).

Hillsboro put together three straight singles against Emilker Guzman in the eighth, including an RBI single by Shane Muntz. With two outs, Wilderd Patiño stepped to the plate for the fifth time looking to break the Hops Franchise record hit-streak. He hit a blooper over the head of Arol Vera at short that landed in shallow left field for an RBI single, his 18th straight Northwest League game with a hit, surpassing Ivan Melendez's record of 17 (2023).

Peniel Otaño came on in relief for Lin and had his best outing of the season. He retired all six batters to face him, while striking out three and only needing 20 pitches. Otaño and Lin combined for the Hops second shutout of the season, in the 6-0 win.

Gary Mattis Jr, Manuel Peña and Jesus Valdez all had two-hit games for the Hops.

Game five of the series will be tomorrow night at Gesa Stadium, with first pitch at 7:05 and the pregame show at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.