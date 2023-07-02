Dust Devils Shut Down by Hops' Sterling Southpaw

The sharpness of Hillsboro Hops (3-4 2H, 27-46) starter Yu-Min Lin proved too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-5 2H, 36-37) Saturday night, helping the Hops to a 6-0 win at Gesa Stadium that evened the series at two games apiece.

Tri-City's attack was held to just four hits by Lin (1-3), the first a double to the right center gap by DH Ryan Hernandez that ended any visiting hopes of a no-hitter with two out in the bottom of the 5th inning. LF Joe Stewart added a single on a pop up in the 6th inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games, and 1B Matt Coutney and SS Arol Vera led off the 7th inning with back-to-back singles, putting two on with no one out. The Taiwanese lefty found a final way out, though, getting a strikeout and a double play to complete seven shutout innings with ten strikeouts for his first win at the High-A level.

Lin pitched with the lead throughout his outing, as the Hops scored an unearned run in the top of the 1st inning on a DH Gary Mattis, Jr., RBI single that followed a one-out error on an infield pop-up. Hillsboro added two more on a 2nd inning two-run double by 2B Manuel Peña to extend the lead to 3-0, and continued with a run in the 5th and two more in the 8th. The last run scored on a single to left center by Hops CF Wilderd Patiño, whose hit extended his hitting streak to a franchise-record 18 straight games.

Dust Devils starter Michael Darrell-Hicks (0-2) got the loss, though he gave up just three earned runs in five innings of work. The Kentuckian struck out five on the evening, giving him 13 punchouts in two starts at the High-A level. Relievers Willian Suarez (two perfect IP) and Dylan Phillips (a perfect 9th inning) had great outings following to help the cause.

Though the outcome was not as hoped for the home nine, a crowd of 2,324 still enjoyed a night out at the ballpark, capped with postgame fireworks presented by Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates.

Tri-City will look to secure at least a series split with Hillsboro in game five of their six-game series, marked for a 7:05 p.m. start Sunday night at Gesa Stadium. It's First Responders Night at the ballpark, with those serving and protecting our community thanked and honored for their work. Right-hander Bryce Osmond (1-6, 4.73 ERA) will get the start for the Dust Devils, with righty Yilber Diaz (1-5, 5.73 ERA) countering for the Hops.

